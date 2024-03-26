Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,442,145 shares of company stock worth $665,553,088. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.89. 11,137,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,087,316. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.90 and a 12 month high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.