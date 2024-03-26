Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:PSF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. 17,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,122. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
