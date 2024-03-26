Atticus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after acquiring an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.90. 112,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,716. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.18.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

