TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,751,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 2,460,551 shares.The stock last traded at $40.58 and had previously closed at $40.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 138.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after buying an additional 10,654,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after buying an additional 5,822,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,404,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,404,000 after buying an additional 778,359 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,583,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,132,854,000 after buying an additional 3,497,666 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

