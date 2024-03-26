Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $151.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,203,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,168,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.28 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

