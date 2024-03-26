Orchid Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $152.52 million and $9.85 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00016284 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00022666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,774.43 or 1.00091852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012266 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.60 or 0.00148618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.15793665 USD and is up 8.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $8,544,608.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.