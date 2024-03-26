Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $4.02 billion and $162.94 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00079938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00027780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017506 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,671 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,670.785774 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.12034043 USD and is up 7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 242 active market(s) with $75,345,816.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

