Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $641.05.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $11.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $688.42. 807,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.11.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

