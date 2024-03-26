Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Myecfo LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 146,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,528. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $760.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

