Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $41,143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 109,325.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,833 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.70. 4,698,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

