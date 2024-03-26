Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of SilverSun Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. 34,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 2.16. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $24.54.

In other news, CEO Mark Meller sold 56,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $779,138.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 81,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,225 in the last three months. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

