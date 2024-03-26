Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

FTEC traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.60. 175,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,663. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.87 and a fifty-two week high of $159.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.33.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

