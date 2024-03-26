Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.38. The stock had a trading volume of 783,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,299. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

