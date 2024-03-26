Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.22. 1,515,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,080. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.39. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

