Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.83. 254,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,295. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

