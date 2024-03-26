Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,756 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock remained flat at $2.58 on Tuesday. 11,886,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,981,477. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LYG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

