CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.15

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 19933972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

CleanSpark Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 802,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,496,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 273.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 905,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth about $325,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

