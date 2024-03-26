Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Shares Up 20%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 104,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 17,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Wilton Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48.
About Wilton Resources
Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
