MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.70

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.70 and last traded at $76.05, with a volume of 103695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $797.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,006,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,637,217.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,729.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,006,268.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,064 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.