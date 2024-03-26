C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $161.20

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161.20 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 160.40 ($2.03), with a volume of 464397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.20 ($2.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,339.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 563.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £629.41 million, a PE ratio of 2,633.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

