Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Shares Down 3%

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 146,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 292,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James downgraded Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paymentus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paymentus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Paymentus Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Paymentus by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Paymentus by 1,571.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Stories

