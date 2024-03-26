NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 1,838,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,777,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NuScale Power Stock Up 2.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $974.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 11.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NuScale Power by 54.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,131 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NuScale Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NuScale Power by 66.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 158,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

