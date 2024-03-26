Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.29. 764,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,389,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,480,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after buying an additional 3,430,032 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,781,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.