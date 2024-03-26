SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 249,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 202,348 shares.The stock last traded at $85.30 and had previously closed at $85.10.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

