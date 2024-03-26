Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Down 8.8%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.58. 36,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 100,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $138,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $608,213. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
