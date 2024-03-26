Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.64. 91,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 448,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CYRX. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Get Cryoport alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CYRX

Cryoport Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $849.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $60,871.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $60,871.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,487. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cryoport by 298.2% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,656,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after buying an additional 1,989,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cryoport by 431.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after buying an additional 1,237,953 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cryoport by 487.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,393,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cryoport by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cryoport by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.