Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Up 4.9%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 56,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 478,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paragon 28 from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,879,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,916 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,846,000 after acquiring an additional 127,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,674 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

