Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.18. 159,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 727,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $135,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,030,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825,821.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 19.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 136,201 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 19.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 84,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 42.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,348,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,701 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 17.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

