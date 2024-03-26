Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 78,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 801,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.
In other news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $74,670.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock worth $769,490. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,315,000 after buying an additional 2,704,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 291,156 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after buying an additional 329,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,674,000 after purchasing an additional 802,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 115.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,618 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
