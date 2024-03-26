Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$51.50 and last traded at C$51.38, with a volume of 42968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.25.

Specifically, Director Stephen James Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00. In other news, Director Stephen James Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00. Also, Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.05 per share, with a total value of C$74,100.00. Insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.20.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.80.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.