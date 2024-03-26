Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.46. 138,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 848,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Thoughtworks Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,333,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,515,000 after buying an additional 273,708 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth $37,411,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 135,833 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

