NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $764.32 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.20 billion and approximately $764.32 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $7.78 or 0.00011066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00080075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00027171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,183,055,042 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

