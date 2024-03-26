Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.58 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and $167.24 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $12.65 or 0.00017987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00133764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008634 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation."



