RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 2.9%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.61. 376,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,669,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

RPC Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.22 million. RPC had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 21.26%. RPC’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Quarry LP raised its holdings in RPC by 84.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in RPC by 54.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

