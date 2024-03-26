Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Cap of $11.11 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $11.11 million and $7,441.79 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,342.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.62 or 0.00680408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00133764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00046078 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.93 or 0.00196077 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00127600 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,255,725 coins and its circulating supply is 67,255,720 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

