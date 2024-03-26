ImmunityBio (IBRX) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) is one of 291 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ImmunityBio to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 83.4% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -93,761.41% N/A -114.56% ImmunityBio Competitors -4,092.87% -169.49% -44.94%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ImmunityBio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 1 0 0 2.00 ImmunityBio Competitors 1440 4574 11833 200 2.60

ImmunityBio presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 106.36%. Given ImmunityBio’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ImmunityBio has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImmunityBio and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $620,000.00 -$583.20 million -4.44 ImmunityBio Competitors $567.34 million -$33.75 million 7.17

ImmunityBio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio. ImmunityBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ImmunityBio rivals beat ImmunityBio on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers. The company also develops therapeutic agents, which are in Phase II or III clinical trial for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, pancreatic, and lung cancers, as well as pathogens as SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with LadRx Corporation, GlobeImmune, Inc., Access to Advanced Health Institute, 3M Innovative Properties Company, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

