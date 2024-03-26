QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) & Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) Financial Survey

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) and Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for QuinStreet and Micromobility.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 1 3 0 2.75 Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential downside of 8.27%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $580.62 million 1.60 -$68.87 million ($1.44) -11.77 Micromobility.com $15.54 million 0.00 -$82.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares QuinStreet and Micromobility.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Micromobility.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet -14.28% -32.98% -22.56% Micromobility.com -620.20% N/A -276.14%

Volatility & Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micromobility.com has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Micromobility.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

