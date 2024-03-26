Head to Head Comparison: Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) vs. CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CrowdGather and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scienjoy has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,484.10%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather N/A N/A $1.43 million N/A N/A Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.14 $28.03 million ($0.10) -10.60

This table compares CrowdGather and Scienjoy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Scienjoy -1.48% -0.73% -0.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scienjoy beats CrowdGather on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

