Beldex Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $268.42 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $268.42 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.77 or 0.05103250 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00080075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00027171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00017987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004077 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

