Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 511,188 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 15.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:PRM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. 915,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,802. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Perimeter Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

