Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,791 Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 598.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,052 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Suzano by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 656,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suzano in the third quarter worth $138,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SUZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,766,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,444. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.04. Suzano S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 33.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

