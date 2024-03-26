Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,922,000 after buying an additional 446,233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 44.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,663,000 after buying an additional 119,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $24.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.298 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.