Aprio Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,442,145 shares of company stock worth $665,553,088 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $496.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,091,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,014,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $459.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.90 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

