Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 665,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,895. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.