Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,326 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $94.40. 5,172,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,058,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

