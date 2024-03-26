Aprio Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.52.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.84. 1,537,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,631. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

