First PREMIER Bank Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FI traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,392. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $158.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.51.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,279 shares of company stock valued at $13,607,197 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

