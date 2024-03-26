First PREMIER Bank Has $29,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.62. 23,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,118. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.52. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $202.63.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.