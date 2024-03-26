First PREMIER Bank Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 781,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,920,000 after buying an additional 44,480 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,447,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.33. 507,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,006. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.90 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

