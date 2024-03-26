First PREMIER Bank Purchases Shares of 195 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,116,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 176.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,715,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $201.69. 164,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,925. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.35 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,552 shares of company stock worth $10,786,404. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

